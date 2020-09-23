Trump lays out his plan to have the Supreme Court intervene in the 2020 election Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In a startling frank admission, President Donald In a startling frank admission, President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he believes the country needs to have nine Supreme Court justices because of the millions of mail-in ballots at play in the 2020 election. “We need nine justices. You need that,” he said. “With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam. It’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you’re gonna need nine justices up there, they’re going to be very important.” Critics of the... 👓 View full article

