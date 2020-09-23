Global  
 

Trump lays out his plan to have the Supreme Court intervene in the 2020 election

Trump lays out his plan to have the Supreme Court intervene in the 2020 electionIn a startling frank admission, President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he believes the country needs to have nine Supreme Court justices because of the millions of mail-in ballots at play in the 2020 election. “We need nine justices. You need that,” he said. “With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam. It’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you’re gonna need nine justices up there, they’re going to be very important.” Critics of the...
