Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record high

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record high(Reuters) – Nike Inc’s online sales of Air Maxes and other shoes in North America drove quarterly profit and revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates and led the world’s largest athletic shoe maker to forecast better-than-expected sales for the year. Shares rose 13% and are set to open on Wednesday at an all-time high of about $132. Nike’s brick-and-mortar sales have fallen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as malls and department stores were shuttered...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month

US Existing Home Sales went up 2.4% last month 00:24

 An unexpected boom. US existing home sales went up 2.4% last month to its highest level in 14 years! The national association of realtors say sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes in August.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nike, Inc. Nike, Inc. American athletic equipment company

Nike expects permanent shift to online sales

 The sportswear giant has seen digital sales soar and says few customers will revert back to stores.
BBC News

Nike's new Colin Kaepernick jersey sells out in seconds

 The company said the jersey has "become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change."
CBS News

Colin Kaepernick Special Nike Jersey Sells Out In Seconds, Resale Market On Fire

 Colin Kaepernick is still in very high demand -- at least when it comes to his jersey. Nike offered up a special limited edition CK7 jersey on its website early..
TMZ.com
Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part: a scarlet scrunchie in her hair. During her second singles match against Margarita Gasparya on Thursday, September 3, Williams wore a gray Nike dress with a matching gray scrunchie.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Nike Air Max Nike Air Max line of shoes first released by Nike, Inc


Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears [Video]

Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Dow drops more than 800 points [Video]

Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Wall Street tumbles amid bank allegations, rising COVID-19 rates

 Banks were profiting from illicit dealings with disreputable people and criminal networks, report alleges.
CBS News

Stock market battered: Dow Jones down as banks suffer, economic concerns grip investors

 Stocks are falling sharply in early trading on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks nearly 2%.
USATODAY.com

North America North America Continent

Tesla announces it will build a new cathode plant

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla plans to build in a new cathode plant for its batteries in North America, to help reduce supply chain..
The Verge

Five most luxurious helicopters in the world right now

 Airbus is launching its most luxurious helicopter to date, the ACH160, with prices starting at almost Dh51.5 million ($14 million). The luxury chopper can host..
WorldNews
Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe [Video]

Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe

European scientists announced on Wednesday that smoke from North American wildfires is "significantly more intense than the 2003-2019 averagefor the whole country and the affected states".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vinyl Sales Exceed CDs for the First Time Since the 1980s [Video]

Vinyl Sales Exceed CDs for the First Time Since the 1980s

Vinyl record sales surpassed sales of CDs in the first six months of 2020 by more than $100 million.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Zara-owner Inditex returns to profit in Q2 [Video]

Zara-owner Inditex returns to profit in Q2

The owner of fashion retailer Zara, Inditex, returned to quarterly profit in the three months from May to July despite a 31% fall in sales as the coronavirus crisis kept consumers away from city center..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Xiaomi profit soars on overseas sales [Video]

Xiaomi profit soars on overseas sales

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi says profit more than doubled in the second quarter as overseas sales of premium handsets soared. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Sunil Gavaskar helps MCA find 2011 World Cup final ball

 Gavaskar has informed an MCA Apex Council member that the ball is with a Hong Kong resident who bought it at an ICC auction just after the 2011 World Cup final....
IndiaTimes

Dr. Fauci, Bill Barr, Black Lives Matter Founders, Trump, Biden, and More Featured on Time 100 List

 The annual Time 100 is out, and this year's list of most influential people in the world ranges from people at the forefront of the coronavirus fight to...
Mediaite

How much gold is there left to mine in the world?

How much gold is there left to mine in the world? Last month the price of gold hit a record high, pushing above $2,000 an ounce. While this price rise was driven by gold traders, it begs the question about the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this