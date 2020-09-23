|
Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record high
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
(Reuters) – Nike Inc’s online sales of Air Maxes and other shoes in North America drove quarterly profit and revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates and led the world’s largest athletic shoe maker to forecast better-than-expected sales for the year. Shares rose 13% and are set to open on Wednesday at an all-time high of about $132. Nike’s brick-and-mortar sales have fallen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as malls and department stores were shuttered...
