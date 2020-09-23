Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tommy DeVito: Four Seasons founding member dies aged 92

BBC News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The founding member of the US pop group had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died

Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died 00:31

 A founding member of the legendary group The Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito, has died from the coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tommy DeVito (musician) American musician

Four Seasons original member Tommy DeVito dead of coronavirus at 92

 Tommy DeVito, whose bad boy image was immortalized in the hit 'Jersey Boys,' passed away in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21.
USATODAY.com

Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID

 Tommy DeVito -- one of the original members of the iconic Doo-Wop group, The Four Seasons -- has died from coronavirus. 'Casino' actor Alfredo Nittoli confirmed..
TMZ.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Canadian headquartered international hotel chain

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tommy DeVito: Four Seasons founding member dies aged 92

 The founding member of the US pop group had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
BBC News Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredAceShowbizCBS 2Denver PostFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comChicago S-TNYTimes.com

Tweets about this