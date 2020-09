You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 18-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge After Police Find His Father Dead At Home



Eighteen-year-old David Beevers was arrested for allegedly killing his father Steven at their Saginaw home. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:19 Published on August 26, 2020 Woman Wanted In Connection With Bal Harbour Hit & Run That Left Teen Cyclist Dead



Miami-Dade police are looking for 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn in connection to a hit and run crash in Bal Harbour that claimed the life of a 14-year-old bicyclist. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:58 Published on August 24, 2020 Teen dead after being shot in Las Vegas



Teen dead after being shot in Las Vegas, LVMPD looking for people involved. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this