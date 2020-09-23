|
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new government
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) � Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday he has secured a majority in...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian politician
Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia
Indian citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans, 99 Bangladeshis in last 4 yearsApart from 2,120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistan and 99 Bangladeshi nationals, as many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian..
IndiaTimes
US moves to seize $330m of alleged 1MDB assets held by UK law firmDepartment of Justice says money in Clyde & Co’s account allegedly linked to Malaysian fraud scandal The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize..
WorldNews
US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaignThe Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including..
WorldNews
Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps SelfiesA monkey stole a man's smartphone in Malaysia, and when the guy finally got it back he discovered a ton of monkey selfies!!! The long-tailed macaque swiped the..
TMZ.com
Kuala Lumpur Capital of Malaysia
Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this