Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new government

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new governmentKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) � Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday he has secured a majority in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP

Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP 01:56

 Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight MPs revoked. "Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and govt to bring another bill...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anwar Ibrahim Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian politician


Malaysia Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia

Indian citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans, 99 Bangladeshis in last 4 years

 Apart from 2,120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistan and 99 Bangladeshi nationals, as many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian..
IndiaTimes

US moves to seize $330m of alleged 1MDB assets held by UK law firm

 Department of Justice says money in Clyde & Co’s account allegedly linked to Malaysian fraud scandal The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize..
WorldNews

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

 The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including..
WorldNews

Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps Selfies

 A monkey stole a man's smartphone in Malaysia, and when the guy finally got it back he discovered a ton of monkey selfies!!! The long-tailed macaque swiped the..
TMZ.com

Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur Capital of Malaysia

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison [Video]

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail after a court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of corruption in the first of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: Ghulam Nabi Azad [Video]

There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that there will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak. "No one is happy with the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Agriculture Reform Bills: Congress to boycott Parliament until Centre accepts their demands [Video]

Agriculture Reform Bills: Congress to boycott Parliament until Centre accepts their demands

Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that the party will boycott Parliament sessions until the government will not accept their demands which is to bring..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel [Video]

12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this