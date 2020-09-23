Global  
 

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decisionMayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is authorising police to close traffic on certain streets where protests have been prevalent. The mayor said he did not know what the attorney general would say. He added: "Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement. "At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe." Barricades are being erected around the city centre to reduce access to the area and the federal courthouse will be closed. The police department...
 Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day.

Louisville council declares 'no confidence' in mayor over handling of Breonna Taylor case

 Louisville's city council declared "no confidence" in Mayor Greg Fischer over the Breonna Taylor case and gave him a list of ways to build back trust.
[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

 The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

 In the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..
India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden

 Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
Democrats' path to victory in 2020 election 'runs straight through Michigan,' Kamala Harris tells Detroit supporters

 The Democratic vice presidential nominee visited Black-owned businesses in Flint and rallied with supporters in Detroit during Tuesday campaign stop.
Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden in Just 1 of Over 60 National Polls Conducted So Far This Month

 As the election quickly approaches, President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in all but one national poll taken in September. The..
 Police in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's..
Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the..

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.  
 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
 Louisville fears civil unrest at it waits to hear of any charges over the killing of Breonna Taylor.
