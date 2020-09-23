|
Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is authorising police to close traffic on certain streets where protests have been prevalent. The mayor said he did not know what the attorney general would say. He added: "Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement. "At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe." Barricades are being erected around the city centre to reduce access to the area and the federal courthouse will be closed. The police department...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Greg Fischer Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Louisville council declares 'no confidence' in mayor over handling of Breonna Taylor caseLouisville's city council declared "no confidence" in Mayor Greg Fischer over the Breonna Taylor case and gave him a list of ways to build back trust.
USATODAY.com
Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decisionThe city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
CBS News
Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcementIn the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
New Zealand Herald
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
AP Top Stories September 22 PHere's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: BidenAsserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes
If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will doThis is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews
Democrats' path to victory in 2020 election 'runs straight through Michigan,' Kamala Harris tells Detroit supportersThe Democratic vice presidential nominee visited Black-owned businesses in Flint and rallied with supporters in Detroit during Tuesday campaign stop.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden in Just 1 of Over 60 National Polls Conducted So Far This MonthAs the election quickly approaches, President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in all but one national poll taken in September. The..
WorldNews
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decisionPolice in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this