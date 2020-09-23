|
ISS forced to move to avoid space debris
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Nasa says astronauts sheltered in the Soyuz spacecraft so they could evacuate if necessary during the ‘avoidance manoeuvre’ Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were carrying out an “avoidance manoeuvre” on Tuesday to ensure the station would not be hit by a piece of debris, the US...
