Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose, Breonna Taylor announcement, Beta still a threat: 5 things to know Wednesday
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court, Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement and more news to start your Wednesday.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will doThis is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews
Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issuesSWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, “Fill that seat!” “I..
WorldNews
US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nomineeUS president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decisionMayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..
WorldNews
Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decisionThe city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
CBS News
Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcementIn the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
New Zealand Herald
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Facebook has more users in India than anywhere else. It's now dealing with a hate ...San Francisco (CNN Business)Facebook is facing multiple simultaneous controversies in the United States, particularly around disinformation, hate speech and..
WorldNews
Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancyPresident Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News
