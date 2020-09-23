Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose, Breonna Taylor announcement, Beta still a threat: 5 things to know Wednesday

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court, Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement and more news to start your Wednesday.
News video: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence 00:34

 It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her. However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans. According to CNN, Ginsburg had a profound influence on American jurisprudence, particularly in the...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars' [Video]

Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to reshape the presidential contest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews

Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues

 SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, “Fill that seat!” “I..
WorldNews

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

 Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..
WorldNews

Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

 The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
CBS News

Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

 In the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
New Zealand Herald

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Facebook has more users in India than anywhere else. It's now dealing with a hate ...

 San Francisco (CNN Business)Facebook is facing multiple simultaneous controversies in the United States, particularly around disinformation, hate speech and..
WorldNews

Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancy

 President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News

