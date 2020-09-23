|
'Seven' turns 25: How Sloth, the gnarliest victim, gave Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman a real fright
Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman saw many horrors in 1995's "Seven," which marks its 25th anniversary. None were more gruesome or memorable than Sloth.
