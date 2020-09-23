'Seven' turns 25: How Sloth, the gnarliest victim, gave Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman a real fright

After Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a virtual event, American actor Lili Reinhart came up with an "unpopular tweet" suggesting that...

Angelina, Who? Brad Pitt Loving Life With Model GF Despite Ongoing Divorce Drama While Brad Pitt has no plans to walk down the aisle for a third time, the A-lister is certainly enjoying his time with new love Nicole Poturalski amid nasty...

OK! Magazine 3 days ago Also reported by • newKerala.com

