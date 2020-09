You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News



A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:06 Published 3 hours ago IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK



Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match



Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this