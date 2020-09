WATCH: Shivam Mavi's majestic wicket-maiden over to dismiss Quinton de Kock in KKR vs MI clash Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Shivam Mavi produced a wicket-maiden in his first over of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this