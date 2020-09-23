Global  
 

Johnson & Johnson begins final-stage testing on single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Johnson & Johnson begins final-stage testing on single-dose COVID-19 vaccineJohnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. — including shots made by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. — and others in other countries are already in final-stage testing. Hopes are high that answers about at least one candidate being...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine

J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine 01:09

 The drug giant said it would begin a stage three trial of a single-shot vaccine, which could prove easier to administer than rivals that require two inoculations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

