Meghan Markle Encourages Voter Registration for 'Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'

Academic Bank of Credits will allow students to take courses as per requirements: Prez Kovind



President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education' on September 19 via video conferencing. "Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a major shift in policy which will be of great help to students. This will digitally store academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account credits earned by students. ABC will allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements. It will also allow them suitable exit and re-entry points. This flexibility will be very useful for the students," President said.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published on September 23, 0433