Meghan Markle Encourages Voter Registration for 'Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
ABC Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on primetime — and encouraging Americans to make their voices heard. The couple appeared on ABC Tuesday night in their first primetime TV appearance to celebrate TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people. Though the Sussexes have made many virtual appearances amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TIME100 special will be their first joint television appearance since stepping away from royal life. "We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day," Meghan said on the special. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this...
