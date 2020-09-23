Global  
 

Meghan Markle Encourages Voter Registration for 'Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Meghan Markle Encourages Voter Registration for 'Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'ABC Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on primetime — and encouraging Americans to make their voices heard. The couple appeared on ABC Tuesday night in their first primetime TV appearance to celebrate TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people. Though the Sussexes have made many virtual appearances amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TIME100 special will be their first joint television appearance since stepping away from royal life. "We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day," Meghan said on the special. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election

Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election 00:55

 Meghan Markle met with Gloria Steinem, but they did more than talk. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports on their get together.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Harry and Meghan Encourage Americans to Vote

 The couple did not endorse any candidates, but Meghan called the election “the most important election of our lifetime.”
NYTimes.com
Harry tells Americans to ‘reject hate speech’ as he urges them to vote [Video]

Harry tells Americans to ‘reject hate speech’ as he urges them to vote

The Duke of Sussex has urged people in the US to “reject hate speech” and votein the country’s upcoming presidential election. The royal appeared alongsidewife Meghan for an event focusing on those people Time magazine considers themost influential in the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

It's been 6 months since Harry and Meghan moved to LA post-Megxit: Are they happy now?

 It's been six months since they arrived in Southern California from Britain. How is their search for a new kind of royal lifestyle shaping up?
USATODAY.com
Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors [Video]

Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:45Published
Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election [Video]

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
Academic Bank of Credits will allow students to take courses as per requirements: Prez Kovind [Video]

Academic Bank of Credits will allow students to take courses as per requirements: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education' on September 19 via video conferencing. "Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a major shift in policy which will be of great help to students. This will digitally store academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account credits earned by students. ABC will allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements. It will also allow them suitable exit and re-entry points. This flexibility will be very useful for the students," President said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry urges US citizens to 'reject hate speech' and vote in the presidential election

 His "non-partisan" plea has caused controversy, since royals are expected to stay politically neutral.
BBC News
Prince Harry wishes relay participants good luck [Video]

Prince Harry wishes relay participants good luck

Prince Harry wishes competitors well in the Trailwalker Relay 2020 100kmvirtual team event, which is being held by the Gurka Welfare Trust and Oxfam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Thing... [Video]

Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Thing...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured as a part of the Time 100 and used their platform to encourage people to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
'The West Wing' cast reunites to back Michelle Obama voting venture [Video]

'The West Wing' cast reunites to back Michelle Obama voting venture

'The West Wing' cast members have reunited to film a special charity episode in support of Michelle Obama's voter registration initiative ahead of November's U.S. general election

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
San Mateo County Tests Ballot Counting System On Voter Registration Day [Video]

San Mateo County Tests Ballot Counting System On Voter Registration Day

John Ramos reports on both Republicans and Democrats observing testing of machines to be used to count votes in San Mateo County (9-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

Meghan Markle Encourages Voter Registration for 'Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'

Prince Harry urges US citizens to 'reject hate speech' and vote

 The prince and his wife, Meghan, urge Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
BBC News


