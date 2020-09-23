Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at US Supreme Court steps

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court through Thursday, after her death at age 87. Fatima Goss Graves, the president..

The solemn ceremonies to remember the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are in stark contrast to the heated debate on Capitol Hill over her replacement. CBS..

Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

The fight in Washington for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement is just getting started. President Obama may pick a nomination as early as..

Justice Ginsburg Lies In Repose At The Supreme Court



The late Supreme Court justice was remembered by scores of people Wednesday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:09 Published 3 minutes ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg honoured in court ceremony



Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during three days of tributes at the US Supreme Court. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago