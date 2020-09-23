Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at US Supreme Court steps

BBC News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Mourners are coming to pay their respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court 01:59

 Today marks the start of three days of public remembrances to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and legacy as she lies in repose

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court through Thursday, after her death at age 87. Fatima Goss Graves, the president..
CBS News

Senators clash over plans to fill Ginsburg's seat on Supreme Court

 The solemn ceremonies to remember the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are in stark contrast to the heated debate on Capitol Hill over her replacement. CBS..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Fight over vacant SCOTUS Scalia seat gets ugly

 The fight in Washington for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement is just getting started. President Obama may pick a nomination as early as..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ginsburg Lies In Repose At The Supreme Court [Video]

Justice Ginsburg Lies In Repose At The Supreme Court

The late Supreme Court justice was remembered by scores of people Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:09Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg honoured in court ceremony [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg honoured in court ceremony

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during three days of tributes at the US Supreme Court.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:17Published
Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Remarks During Private Ceremony For Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Remarks During Private Ceremony For Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where Americans can pay their respects to a woman who spent her career fighting for equality..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:18Published

Tweets about this

mdschultz_73

Mark Schultz RT @RameshPonnuru: Seriously, people, watch the clip yourselves. It's short, and you can start at 3:20. https://t.co/7r90VdaPg2 9 seconds ago

fedupaton

fed upaton w/ #fakepresident RT @nycsouthpaw: The full six minute interview. https://t.co/2oPkyOnmuq h/t @DelWilber 3 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Fight over vacant SCOTUS Scalia seat gets ugly https://t.co/sbPSI6FLEh 7 minutes ago

nycsouthpaw

southpaw The full six minute interview. https://t.co/2oPkyOnmuq h/t @DelWilber 15 minutes ago

neqone

HankG PS the full clip https://t.co/BMCRoqfcRE 16 minutes ago