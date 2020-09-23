Global  
 

Claremont killer verdict LIVE updates: Bradley Edwards' fate to be decided over deaths of Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
More than two decades after Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon vanished off the streets of Claremont, the fate of their accused killer, Bradley Edwards, will finally be decided today.
