Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's hand impaled during 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible accident" that happened Sunday at his home bowling alley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Buddy Valastro Recalls Baking Oprah Winfrey A Cake

Buddy Valastro Recalls Baking Oprah Winfrey A Cake 02:01

 While chatting with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, "Cake Boss"'s Buddy Valastro recalls baking a cake for Oprah Winfrey and details his brand new competition series "Big Time Bake", which finds four bakers completing three extreme baking challenges in only six hours. Tune in to "Big Time Bake"...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buddy Valastro Buddy Valastro American pastry chef

'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident

 "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering following a horrific bowling accident where his right hand was impaled ... and required multiple surgeries. The famous..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's hand impaled during 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley

 "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible accident" that happened Sunday at his home bowling alley.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ExtraE! OnlineTMZ.comJust JaredFOXNews.com

Tweets about this