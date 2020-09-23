Global  
 

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, wants to ban gas cars by 2035. What does that mean for drivers?

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order calling on agencies to build a plan to phase out sales of all new gas-powered cars by 2035.
 Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state’s response to wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

