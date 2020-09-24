|
No homicide charges against police who killed Breonna Taylor
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- A grand jury in Kentucky declined to indict any of the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of the Breonna Taylor on homicide charges, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. Brett Hankison, who was fired in June for his conduct during the deadly March 13 incident, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into other apartments in the building where the 26-year-old Black paramedic and aspiring nurse...
|
|
|
|
