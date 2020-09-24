Global  
 

No homicide charges against police who killed Breonna Taylor

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
No homicide charges against police who killed Breonna TaylorWashington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- A grand jury in Kentucky declined to indict any of the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of the Breonna Taylor on homicide charges, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. Brett Hankison, who was fired in June for his conduct during the deadly March 13 incident, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into other apartments in the building where the 26-year-old Black paramedic and aspiring nurse...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor

Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor 00:15

 The charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

'Absolutely heartbreaking' ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting sparks new wave of national protests for justice, racial equality

 A new wave of national protests began following the announcement of a single indictment in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

'UnJust!!!!' Viola Davis, George Clooney, Alicia Keys, more stars react to Breonna Taylor decision

 Viola Davis, George Clooney and other stars are speaking out, following a grand jury's decision regarding the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

'Enough already': Queen Latifah decries Taylor decision

 Queen Latifah added her voice to those protesting the decision by a Kentucky grand jury in the Louisville police killing of Breonna Taylor. "Enough already," she..
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

What Is ‘Wanton Endangerment,’ the Charge in the Breonna Taylor Case?

 Here’s what is behind the charge leveled by a Kentucky grand jury against one of the officers involved in the fatal raid on Ms. Taylor’s apartment in March.
NYTimes.com

No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor

 A Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
CBS News
Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case [Video]

Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday (Sept. 23) requested that the state attorney general post online "all the information, facts and evidence" that he can release on the Breonna Taylor case for the public to see.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Fired Officer Is Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Protesters Wanted Stronger Charges

 A former officer was charged with “wanton endangerment” for endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors with gunshots when she was killed by police officers in her..
NYTimes.com

Local protests in Downtown Cincinnati [Video]

Local protests in Downtown Cincinnati

Protesters marched on Main Street and in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati following a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:20Published
KY governor requests 'facts' in Breonna Taylor case after no indictments [Video]

KY governor requests 'facts' in Breonna Taylor case after no indictments

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asks for more information in the case surrounding Breonna Taylor's death.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Hundreds Gather In Downtown LA Following Grand Jury Decision In Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Hundreds Gather In Downtown LA Following Grand Jury Decision In Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon following the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published

Jefferson County Grand Jury announces charges in Breonna Taylor's case

 Taylor was killed March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department gunfire, but the charges filed against one officer don't directly relate to her.
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNewsmaxChicago S-TTIME

Protest in Louisville after Breonna Taylor decision

 Protests erupted in Louisville after officials announced a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsmaxChicago S-T

Trump Expresses Support for ‘Brilliant’ Kentucky AG After Presser on Lack of Charges in Breonna Taylor’s Killing: ‘It Will All Work Out’

 At his daily White House press conference, President *Donald Trump* expressed his confidence and support in Kentucky Attorney General *Daniel Cameron* after his...
Mediaite Also reported by •TIMEChicago S-T

