Claremont killer verdict: Edwards guilty of two murders but acquitted over Sarah Spiers' death

The Age Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards has been found guilty of murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, but not Sarah Spiers.
