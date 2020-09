You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 days ago How to navigate the new COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app



The COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app is officially available for download and officials say it is an additional tool, along with traditional contact tracing, to help get the coronavirus under control.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:27 Published on August 25, 2020 New smartphone app tracks users' exposure to COVID-19



A new smartphone app from the Arizona Department of Health Services is hoping to expand contact tracing efforts. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:59 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this