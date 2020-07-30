China is building vast new detention centers for Muslims in Xinjiang

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Photo exhibition on Uyghur genocide held outside UN office in Geneva



A photo exhibition titled "Stop Uyghur Genocide! Stop Uyghur Forced Labour" was organised at Broken Chair in front of UN during the 45th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva. The World Uyghur.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 3 hours ago Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims



A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published on August 28, 2020 Why more than 1 million Uighurs are being held in camps in China –



In Xinjiang, China, more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in 're-education' camps that the government claims are benign vocational centres teaching useful career.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 05:03 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this