Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China is building vast new detention centers for Muslims in Xinjiang

Washington Post Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Photo exhibition on Uyghur genocide held outside UN office in Geneva [Video]

Photo exhibition on Uyghur genocide held outside UN office in Geneva

A photo exhibition titled "Stop Uyghur Genocide! Stop Uyghur Forced Labour" was organised at Broken Chair in front of UN during the 45th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva. The World Uyghur..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims [Video]

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Why more than 1 million Uighurs are being held in camps in China – [Video]

Why more than 1 million Uighurs are being held in camps in China –

In Xinjiang, China, more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in 're-education' camps that the government claims are benign vocational centres teaching useful career..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:03Published

Tweets about this