LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

Worldwide Cancer Research RT @DrMatthewL: Join @WorldwideCancer this #WorldCancerResearchDay and help start new #CuresForCancer! Cancer research needs support more… 7 seconds ago

Rizwan Ansari RT @_sabanaqvi: Since Deepika Padukone is being summoned by NCB on September 25, I really think the all India farmers protest, scheduled on… 30 seconds ago

Matt Join @WorldwideCancer this #WorldCancerResearchDay and help start new #CuresForCancer! Cancer research needs supp… https://t.co/YdVcKZIOM4 2 minutes ago

note RT @_SJPeace_: September 11 Let's normalized talking about these tragedies too. Telling these stories too.💔😭 https://t.co/TqMzxev76K 2 minutes ago

TEN GLOBAL 200924 @SMTOWN_Idn Instagram Story Update "D-1 #indonesiantvawards, September 25, 10 PM" 🔗:… https://t.co/wirMheXEcD 2 minutes ago

Mark Perkins "The Narnia stories endure primarily because they are delightful stories, but in hindsight I see that part of the d… https://t.co/TkYDwIRq09 4 minutes ago