LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor caseSport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James: 'Not one time have I said let's act violent toward cops'LeBron James defended his critiques of law enforcement officers after the LA Lakers' Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
USATODAY.com
Getting Black communities to vote is personal for LeBron James, other NBA stars: 'We've seen our voices muted our whole lives'LeBron James and Udonis Haslem are among NBA players who believed growing up that their votes didn't matter. Their goal is to change that perception.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:05Published
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, Ben Crump, on grand jury decisionBen Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, gives his reaction to the grand jury decision not to bring charges related to Taylor's death. One officer..
CBS News
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defenseAfter the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decisionTwo police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
CBS News
Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decisionPolice say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor caseA Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
USATODAY.com
