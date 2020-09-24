Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NHL - Published
News video: Stamkos scores in thrilling return to Lightning

Stamkos scores in thrilling return to Lightning 01:12

 Steven Stamkos scores on his third shift in his first game back since Feb. 25 to put the Tampa Bay Lightning up 2-0 against the Dallas Stars

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida

Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

 Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final

 Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015.
USATODAY.com
Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT [Video]

Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not finish off the New York Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Story: https://wfts.tv/3c4WzTa

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Steven Stamkos Steven Stamkos Canadian ice hockey player

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:13Published

Dallas Stars Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win [Video]

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win

The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published
Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Pep rally, mini-parade held for fans before Game One of the Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay is in a hockey frenzy as the Lightning begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:14Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/23/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published
Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:30Published
Should Stanley Cup winner get an asterisk? Former goalie weighs in [Video]

Should Stanley Cup winner get an asterisk? Former goalie weighs in

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmons sits down with former NHL goalie and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes to discuss the level of play during the Stanley Cup Finals and whether or not the winner should have..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Preview: LIghtning try to grab edge in Stanley Cup Final in Game 3 against Stars

Preview: LIghtning try to grab edge in Stanley Cup Final in Game 3 against Stars The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to build on their Game 2 victory when they take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.com

Eberle connects in double-OT to keep Islanders' hopes alive against Lightning

 Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay...
CBC.ca

Islanders Live To Play Another Day, Force Game 6 With Eberle’s Double-OT Winner

 Jordan Eberle scored 12:30 into the second overtime and the Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern...
CBS 2


Tweets about this