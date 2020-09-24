Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Doodle honours Arati Saha, the first Indian swimmer to cross English Channel in 1959

DNA Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Arati Saha, the Indian swimmer, created history in 1959 when she became the first Asian to cross the English Channel and she was awarded the Padma Shri.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Indian Sikhs absent from commemorations in Pakistan

Indian Sikhs absent from commemorations in Pakistan 02:21

 Despite being the first year of commemorations since visa-free travel was opened between India and Pakistan allowing pilgrims to reach the holy site of Darbar Sahib, Indian pilgrims did not attend.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple launches online store in India [Video]

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Apple to launch its first online store in India on September 23rd | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple to launch its first online store in India on September 23rd | Oneindia News

American technology giant Apple’s first online retail channel in India will go live on September 23. This is the first time the company is opening a first party retail channel in the country. So far,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
School login problems for students' first day [Video]

School login problems for students' first day

Students in some states hit another coronavirus obstacle as they started their first day of school. Yesterday, Blackboard, Microsoft Teams, and Google Drive were all having problems as students tried..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

VineetSriwastwa

Vineet Sriwastwa 2.0 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Google honours Indian swimmer Arati Saha with a doodle https://t.co/AzJcvXiUbs 3 minutes ago

lucky_gau

Gaurav Bhandari RT @dna: #GoogleDoodle honours #AratiSaha, the first Indian swimmer to cross English Channel in 1959 @GoogleDoodles https://t.co/FL572UvJ… 10 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Google honours Indian swimmer Arati Saha with a doodle https://t.co/AzJcvXiUbs 11 minutes ago

SuryaJmu1

SuryaJamwal RT @IndiaToday: Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel on September 29, 1959. https://t.co/H77xbRxs1v 18 minutes ago

dna

DNA #GoogleDoodle honours #AratiSaha, the first Indian swimmer to cross English Channel in 1959 @GoogleDoodles https://t.co/FL572UvJsS 20 minutes ago

RayaGhosh1

Raya Ghosh #AratiSaha is the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel. #GoogleDoodle honoured the long distance sw… https://t.co/oh6ukN0PDx 34 minutes ago

cameroonmag

Cameroon Magazine Google Doodle honours swimmer Arati Saha on her 80th birth anniversary https://t.co/lPRpL2hW79 34 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel on September 29, 1959. https://t.co/H77xbRxs1v 35 minutes ago