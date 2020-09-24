Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The ex-One Direction singer shares a picture with the couple's "healthy and beautiful" daughter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zayn Malik Zayn Malik English singer and songwriter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl

 Gigi Hadid's year just got a helluva lot better .... she's officially a MOM!!! Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child together ... a baby girl. Zayn..
TMZ.com
Zayn Malik Talks About His Love of Harry Potter [Video]

Zayn Malik Talks About His Love of Harry Potter

Zayn Malik has been sharing his affection for "Harry Potter," as he launched a new mobile video game (Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells) inspired by the wizarding series. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid American model

Gigi Hadid shares baby bump selfies [Video]

Gigi Hadid shares baby bump selfies

Gigi Hadid has shot down speculation about giving birth by posting a series of pregnancy selfies on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Gigi Hadid's father sends sweet love note to his daughter's unborn baby [Video]

Gigi Hadid's father sends sweet love note to his daughter's unborn baby

Gigi Hadid's father has fuelled rumours the model has given birth after he sent a sweet love note to his daughter's unborn baby.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in chic pregnancy photoshoot [Video]

Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in chic pregnancy photoshoot

Gigi Hadid has showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic pregnancy photoshoot.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gigi's craving: Gigi Hadid reveals extreme measures to satisfy her pregnancy cravings [Video]

Gigi's craving: Gigi Hadid reveals extreme measures to satisfy her pregnancy cravings

Model Gigi Hadid - who is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik - ordered Sprinkles desserts for delivery to help satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl [Video]

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl

Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post [Video]

Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post

Pregnant Gigi Hadid gushed over her "baby daddy" Zayn Malik in a sweet Instagram post in which she shared a picture of them kissing.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl

 The ex-One Direction singer shares a picture with the couple's "healthy and beautiful" daughter.
BBC News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik become proud parents to a baby girl

 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have become parents to a baby boy. Zayn made the announcement on Twitter saying he was over the moon
Bollywood Life

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome a Baby Girl: Relive Their Journey to Parenthood

 It's a party of three! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The supermodel and former One Direction member announced the sweet and special news that...
E! Online


Tweets about this