Louisville police chief 'very concerned' about safety after 2 officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officers sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Protests Held Around Chicago In Wake Of Decision On Officers Who Shot, Killed Breonna Taylor

Protests Held Around Chicago In Wake Of Decision On Officers Who Shot, Killed Breonna Taylor 02:26

 Protests were held in multiple areas of Chicago Wednesday night following a grand jury’s decision on the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

 LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Louisville police officers shot amid protests over Breonna Taylor

 Two Louisville police officers have been shot amid protests over the decision not to indict any officers in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The officers..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 23, 2020

 No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor; Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102
CBS News

Louisville Metro Police Department Louisville Metro Police Department Louisville, Kentucky law enforcement agency

Breonna Taylor: Police say offficer shot as protests turn violent

 Louisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.A spokesman..
New Zealand Herald

Family of shooting victim David McAtee sues Louisville police and Kentucky National Guard

 The family of David McAtee has filed a wrongful death suit against Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard.
USATODAY.com

Rev. Michael Pfleger Leads Protest After Breonna Taylor Ruling [Video]

Rev. Michael Pfleger Leads Protest After Breonna Taylor Ruling

Protesters gathered in front of St. Sabina Church and went on to shut down busy 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday, in reaction to a grand jury decision on the police officers..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published
KC protests continue in response to Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

KC protests continue in response to Breonna Taylor decision

Kansas City, Missouri, police said multiple arrests were made during protests Wednesday night.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests [Video]

Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

Two officers in Louisville, Kentucky, were shot Wednesday. This comes amid growing outrage after a grand jury's decision that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:31Published

Louisville police officers shot amid protests over Breonna Taylor

 Two Louisville police officers have been shot amid protests over the decision not to indict any officers in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The officers...
CBS News Also reported by •SOHHUSATODAY.comDaily CallerNewsyFOXNews.comNPR

PHOTOS: Protesters gather in Denver after no charges filed against police in Breonna Taylor’s death

 More than 100 people gathered at the Capitol in downtown Denver Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the...
Denver Post Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comNPR

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment A Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the killing of...
The Wrap Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNPR

