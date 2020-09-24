Global  
 

Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
Celtics fight back against Heat in conference finals

 The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
BBC News

Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of child

 Gordon Hayward returned from a sprained ankle and plans to stay, changing course to remain in the bubble through the possible birth of his son.
USATODAY.com

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

 Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to Heat

 Reporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
USATODAY.com

Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime

 Jimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Trump to court Latino votes in Miami as campaigns battle for Florida in final stretch

 Trump's Miami trip is part of two-day swing that will take him to Jacksonville, Charlotte and Atlanta before he names a Supreme Court nominee.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Trump calls 200K deaths a 'shame'; Miami schools to resume in-person classes; Sizzler files bankruptcy

 Miami-Dade County schools will return to in-person instruction beginning Oct. 14. Donald Trump says U.S. death toll is "a shame." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Florida State coach Mike Norvell to miss Miami (Fla.) game after testing positive for COVID-19

 Florida State coach Mike Norvell will miss his team's game next week against Miami (Fla.) after he tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Rookie Tyler Herro dazzles to lead Heat past Celtics in Game 4 of East finals

 The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro — still just 20 years old — scored a Heat...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

Braves Beat Marlins Again 9-4, But Fried Hurt In 1st Inning

 Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves cruised to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 Wednesday night in a game...
cbs4.com

Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn’t going away anytime soon, they’re cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn’t going away anytime soon, they’re cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED The Miami Heat already swept the Pacers and then bounced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games. Now they also stole Game 1 from the...
FOX Sports


