Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Celtics fight back against Heat in conference finalsThe Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
BBC News
Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of childGordon Hayward returned from a sprained ankle and plans to stay, changing course to remain in the bubble through the possible birth of his son.
USATODAY.com
Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finalsJaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
USATODAY.com
Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to HeatReporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
USATODAY.com
Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtimeJimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
