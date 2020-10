Neale and Daniher? Brownlow favourite says Joe a great fit for Lions Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale says Joe Daniher would suit Brisbane's system and the Queensland lifestyle if the Essendon star choose to play for the Lions. 👓 View full article

