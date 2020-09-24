'Black Widow' pushed further, to release in May 2021

The much-awaited Marvel superhero film 'Black Widow' which was slated for release on November 6, is likely to get its release delayed, according to Variety. The...

The Season 2 Trailer For 'The Mandalorian' Has Arrived - Watch Now! The Mandalorian has premiered the trailer for the highly anticipated second season! – TooFab Black Widow‘s release date could be pushed back once again –...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



