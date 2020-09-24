Zayn Malik reveals he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl: 'Proud to call her mine'

Zayn Malik Talks About His Love of Harry Potter



Zayn Malik has been sharing his affection for "Harry Potter," as he launched a new mobile video game (Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells) inspired by the wizarding series. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

