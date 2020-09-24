|
Zayn Malik reveals he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl: 'Proud to call her mine'
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had their first child, according to a tweet from Malik on Wednesday. See the adorable post here.
