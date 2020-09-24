Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Rajnath Singh postponed in view of MoS Suresh Angadi's demise

DNA Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to inaugurate the 43 BRO bridges across seven states and Union Territories on Thursday, but the Defence Ministry postponed the event in view of the death of Suresh Angadi, the Minister of State (MoS), Railways.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive 01:16

 The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes [Video]

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal [Video]

Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published
Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha [Video]

Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha

A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:51Published

Tweets about this