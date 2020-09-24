|
How 20-year-old Heat rookie Tyler Herro sank Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.
