How 20-year-old Heat rookie Tyler Herro sank Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.
Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

Celtics fight back against Heat in conference finals

 The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
BBC News

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

 Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime

 Jimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of child

 Gordon Hayward returned from a sprained ankle and plans to stay, changing course to remain in the bubble through the possible birth of his son.
USATODAY.com

