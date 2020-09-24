|
Coronavirus updates: University of Wisconsin-Madison plans in-person classes; Canada contends with 'second wave'; US nears 7M cases
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will resume some in-person classes Saturday. Canada's 'second wave' of cases. 201K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Wisconsin–Madison Public university in Madison, Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student apologizes for falsely claiming to be BlackThe student has stepped down as a co-president of the school's graduate student union and a job as a teaching assistant.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Colorado business owners adapt to COVID realities, prepare for future"Anything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong this year, and I think we've still come out the other side feeling confident about this winter," said The..
CBS News
Climate change: GB athletes call for government to prioritise environment after CovidHundreds of British athletes and Para-athletes ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise the environment in the wake of coronavirus.
BBC News
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this