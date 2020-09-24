Coronavirus updates: University of Wisconsin-Madison plans in-person classes; Canada contends with 'second wave'; US nears 7M cases

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will "help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970