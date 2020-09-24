Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: University of Wisconsin-Madison plans in-person classes; Canada contends with 'second wave'; US nears 7M cases

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will resume some in-person classes Saturday. Canada's 'second wave' of cases. 201K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
News video: UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave. Soraya Ali reports.

University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student apologizes for falsely claiming to be Black

 The student has stepped down as a co-president of the school's graduate student union and a job as a teaching assistant.
USATODAY.com

Colorado business owners adapt to COVID realities, prepare for future

 "Anything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong this year, and I think we've still come out the other side feeling confident about this winter," said The..
CBS News

Climate change: GB athletes call for government to prioritise environment after Covid

 Hundreds of British athletes and Para-athletes ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise the environment in the wake of coronavirus.
BBC News
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’ [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an..

Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university [Video]

Local universities in Busan, South Korea took measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 after 13 cases emerged from a university. Most universities have changed face-to-face to online courses..

Argentina welcomes spring amid sanitary measures due to COVID-19 [Video]

Most Latin American countries are preparing to welcome spring, one of the temperate-zone seasons that precedes summer. The spring equinox 2020 will take place in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday,..

CM Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: New Maharashtra campaign to aid anti-COVID-19 fight

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed confidence that his governments just launched My family - my responsibility campaign would...
Mid-Day

New Covid tracing app gives you Covid, admits Hancock

 THE government’s new Covid tracing app, finally launched today, has the unfortunate side-effect of giving you Covid. 
The Daily Mash Also reported by •betanews

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

 Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the...
9to5Mac


