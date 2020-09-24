Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor unveils emergency jobs scheme

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Government to top up wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for next six months, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation" [Video]

Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published
Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme [Video]

Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:08Published
Sadiq Khan calls on Government to extend furlough scheme [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls on Government to extend furlough scheme

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls on the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to followFrance and Germany and entend the furlough scheme, or "hundreds of thousands"of Londoners face losing their job.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Sunak set to unveil emergency jobs scheme

 The chancellor is expected to announce new measures to replace the furlough scheme which expires next month.
BBC News


Tweets about this