Op-Ed: Trump’s flaws alone won’t bring skeptical Black voters out to vote for Biden

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Op-Ed: Trump’s flaws alone won’t bring skeptical Black voters out to vote for BidenWe’ve all heard the analysis: If only Black voters had turned out in the same numbers to vote for Hillary Clinton that they did for Barack Obama, we wouldn’t have Donald Trump today. The razor-thin margins for Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania would have turned into razor-thin margins for Clinton, and that would have been it. So, yes, Black voters were certainly important in 2016, and they’re going to be crucially important this year, too. But will they turn out? This is far from certain. One thing we do know, however, is that Democrats shouldn’t assume anti-Trump sentiment among Black voters is enough, in and of itself. One tip-off was surveys of Black nonvoters conducted a...
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Watch live: Biden speaks in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19

 Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after President Trump announced that he had tested positive.
CBS News

Biden campaign plows ahead with campaign schedule

 Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.
CBS News

Biden wishes Trump well after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Joe Biden is wishing President Trump a swift recovery after the president tested positive for COVID-19. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN to..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus

 Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 [Video]

Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump suffering from 'mild' Covid-19 symptoms [Video]

Trump suffering from 'mild' Covid-19 symptoms

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump issuffering "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 but is "in good spirits" and "veryenergetic". Mr Meadows made the comments to reporters outside the White HouseFriday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry [Video]

Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

What happens if Trump's COVID gets worse? Line of succession and transfer of power explained

 The precedent and authority for transfer of power if president's condition worsens
USATODAY.com

25th Amendment sets president's line of succession

 President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and a White House official says the president is experiencing "mild symptoms." The 25th Amendment..
USATODAY.com

Azar defends Trump's decision not to wear a mask

 Azar said the president is in a "different situation" due to "protocols around the first family."
CBS News

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Hillary Clinton's first "60 Minutes" interview

 In 1992, she was a governor's wife who went on "60 Minutes" to save her husband's run for president. She's been in the spotlight ever since
CBS News

Did the DNC undermine Bernie Sanders' candidacy?

 In an interview with 60 Minutes, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine discuss the DNC email leak that forced the committee's chair to resign
CBS News

After the political attack, personal apologies

 Republicans who make "outrageous attacks on me" often apologize after the campaign is over, Hillary Clinton tells Scott Pelley
CBS News

Confronting bullies in childhood and politics

 "There is no room in this house for cowards," Hillary Clinton recalls her mother saying, a childhood lesson that Clinton says has helped her in politics
CBS News

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response

 The moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former..
New Zealand Herald

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

The Trump-Biden Debate And Reassessing Why Clinton Lost In 2016

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Many observers dismissed the role of race in 2016 by arguing that President Barack Obama’s voters could not have..
WorldNews

Why hasn't former President Obama endorsed Joe Biden?

 "I want to earn this on my own." Joe Biden tells "60 Minutes" he asked former President Obama not to endorse him in his run for White House.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes first met Barack Obama

 Long before Obama's presidency, correspondent Steve Kroft interviewed the junior senator at his home in Chicago. Obama talked about race, Abe Lincoln--and tuna..
CBS News

2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

 Shortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
CBS News

Obama and the 2008 general election

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed the first African-American presidential nominee as he took on Senator John McCain
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus? [Video]

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towardsthe coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19. The PA newsagency looks at what Mr Trump has said about the virus and the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Conservative activist Jacob Wohl charged with running election robocall scheme

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Jacob Wohl, a conservative activist known for his largely bumbling attempts to stage political scandals, has..
The Verge

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Republicans are narrowing voter registration gaps in swing states

 There are still more people registered as Democrats than Republicans in the battleground states of Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
CBS News

Rep. Dwight Evans Says Trump Lost Pennsylvania with Philly 'Bad Things' Diss

 Congressman Dwight Evans says President Trump was out of line with his jab at Philadelphia, and thinks that lashing out is gonna backfire on him come Election..
TMZ.com

Biden slams Trump as 'entitled, self-serving'

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as "an entitled self-serving president" during Biden's most aggressive day on the..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Amazon is trying to crack down on fraudulent reviews. They’re thriving in Facebook groups.

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The halloween cat collar (three pack, adjustable strap, ghost pendant and bell) has conspicuously rave reviews..
The Verge
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Bernie Sanders Resuming In-Person Campaigning to Back Biden

 WILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the..
WorldNews

Right-wing provocateurs charged with election felonies for racist robocalls targeting Black voters

 Michigan's attorney general accused two men of trying to intimidate voters with a robocall that spread misinformation about voting by mail.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

COVID-19 cases rise in Midwest states as Wisconsin outbreak accelerates

 The coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin continues to worsen as state leaders urge people to stay home and hospital beds fill up. Leading vaccine candidates move..
CBS News

As Trump Sows Doubts on Mail, Democrats Push More In-Person Voting

 In Philadelphia, officials are encouraging voting in person. In Wisconsin, there are ballot-return events in city parks. They reflect an unease over President..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin Is Frazzled by Surging Virus Cases and Growing Campaign Frenzy

 The state, up for grabs in the presidential election, has become a coronavirus hot spot. “It’s too late” to solve, one mayor says.
NYTimes.com

Wis. doctor sees more COVID cases, staff out sick

 Wisconsin is dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases. One doctor says his hospital system is at 95% capacity and hundreds of employees are out sick. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Facebook will fight QAnon by adding ‘credible’ info to #savethechildren hashtag

 Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is taking additional steps to restrict militia movements and the QAnon conspiracy movement. The..
The Verge

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com

How Congress is reacting to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnoses

 Republican and Democratic lawmakers offered well-wishes to President Trump and the first lady after they tested positive for COVID-19. It comes as questions loom..
CBS News

How will President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis impact campaigning?

 President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis Friday morning raises immediate concerns about the remaining month of campaigning. CBS News political analyst Leslie..
CBS News

Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test

 Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced a positive test
USATODAY.com

Buffalo Mural calling for love designed and created by local artists [Video]

Buffalo Mural calling for love designed and created by local artists

Buffalo Mural calling for love designed and created by local artists

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 04:08Published
How Trump's positive coronavirus test may sway voters and impact the campaign [Video]

How Trump's positive coronavirus test may sway voters and impact the campaign

TMJ4's Charles Benson gives insight on how the news of President Trump's positive coronavirus could impact his campaign moving forward as well as the possibility of swaying voters.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:22Published
Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations [Video]

Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed. CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Trump, Biden pitch to Catholics at annual Al Smith Dinner

 CNA Staff, Oct 2, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- Hours before President Donald Trump announced that he had contracted the coronavirus, the president and Democratic...
CNA Also reported by •WorldNewsEurasia ReviewCBS 2Daily Caller

2 days before his coronavirus diagnosis, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a face mask

 Trump has been ripping Biden for wearing a face mask since May. On Friday, the president tested positive for COVID-19.
Business Insider

Fact check: Quote attributed to Joe Biden about antifa is missing context

 At the first debate with Trump, Biden gave credit to FBI Director Chris Wray for his comment about antifa. We rate this claim as missing context.
USATODAY.com


