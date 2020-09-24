Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial

COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again



The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 03 again tested positive for COVID-19 on the 10th day of his admission to hospital. Today, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state 1,66,586. Uttar Pradesh reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 40,191 and death toll to 1,778. Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,63,222 including 2,02,283 discharges and 4,241 deaths.

