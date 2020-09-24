Global  
 

Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trialAstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States almost three weeks after it was paused due to safety concerns. The U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, initially developed by the University of Oxford, remains on hold...
News video: EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine

EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine 07:15

 J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine. UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine. Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint. And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Can Centre procure Rs 80,000 crore to buy, distribute COVID-19 vaccine across India? SII CEO Adar Poonawalla asks

 On September 16, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for..
Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM Hospital

 The government-run KEM Hospital here on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three..
AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal [Video]

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official told Reuters. Ciara Lee reports

Oil price crash! Is now the time to dump BP and Shell for good?

 The oil price is sliding again, and BP (LSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) are watching their share prices slide with it. Until recently, these two..
This week on "Face the Nation," September 27, 2020

 Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
TikTok "Benadryl Challenge" prompts FDA warning on overdoses

 Agency cites reports of teens hospitalized or dead from misuse of allergy medication in an attempt to get high.
Recalled mushrooms likely linked to salmonella outbreak shipped to restaurants in more than 30 states

 The FDA and CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that has sickened 41 and is likely linked to wood ear mushrooms.
Trump says he may not OK stricter FDA standards for vaccine approval

 Mr. Trump told reporters tightened standards from the FDA for an emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine "sounds like a political move."
Nearly one million people globally have died of COVID-19 [Video]

Nearly one million people globally have died of COVID-19

As the death toll due to COVID-19 hits nearly one million, experts say it's likely that another million could die from the disease before a vaccine is found.View on euronews

Covid: Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden defends students' university return

 It comes as scientists warn university outbreaks are "entirely predictable" and had been modelled.
Coronavirus updates: Trump team attacks NC absentee ballot rules; Wisconsin sees alarming boom in cases

 New cases are booming in Wisconsin and other northern states. The GOP is challenging North Carolina's effort to ease voting rules. Latest COVID news.
Indian population still far from reaching herd immunity from COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

 Further, Dr Vardhan discouraged the wide usage of investigational therapies such as remdesivir and plasma therapies.
Phase 3 human clinical trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune

 The phase-III human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began at..
UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says [Video]

UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says

The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.

COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again [Video]

COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 03 again tested positive for COVID-19 on the 10th day of his admission to hospital. Today, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state 1,66,586. Uttar Pradesh reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 40,191 and death toll to 1,778. Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,63,222 including 2,02,283 discharges and 4,241 deaths.

