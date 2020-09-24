|
Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States almost three weeks after it was paused due to safety concerns. The U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, initially developed by the University of Oxford, remains on hold...
