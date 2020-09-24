Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU says Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus president

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
EU says Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus presidentBRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people. Read full story ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea

No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea 02:31

 Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus: Lukashenko's new mandate lacks democratic legitimacy, EU says

 Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office in secret after winning re-election in a disputed vote.
BBC News
Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat [Video]

Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Lukashenko and Erdogan Are Laughing at the EU

 (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Behold the mighty European Union, second only to the U.S. in economic heft. But also witness what a minnow it is in world diplomacy. Is it..
WorldNews

Thousands take to streets after Lukashenko is sworn in secretly

 MINSK: Belarusian security forces began detaining people and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk in protest against..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies [Video]

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Union’s executive has proposed overhauling the bloc’s broken migration and asylum rules, seeking to end years of feuds and bitterness over the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:02Published
Brexit briefing: 98 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 98 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus: Video shows protester's 'taxi escape' from police

 Demonstrations have continued in Belarus since the president declared victory last month's election.
BBC News

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal [Video]

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

EU sanctions on Turkish shipping firm over Libya embargo are biased – Ankara

 Ankara said on Tuesday the European Union’s decision to impose sanctions on a Turkish firm accused of breaking a UN arms embargo on Libya was evidence of the..
WorldNews

Germany tells Britain to "stop the games", time running out for deal

 BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Tuesday to drop plans for a bill that would break the country's obligations to the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus [Video]

Angle shows protesters being detained amid Lukashenko's secret inauguration in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on Wednesday in a move his opponents attributed to his desire to avoid crowds of demonstrators who have held..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published
Belarus President Lukashenko inaugurated during unannounced ceremony [Video]

Belarus President Lukashenko inaugurated during unannounced ceremony

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been inaugurated in an unannounced ceremony that was not broadcast on television or radio.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published
Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown [Video]

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown

Opposition seeking president's exit after disputed election calls for protests a day after hundreds of women were held.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this

Irene48

Irene RT @jjcwow: Merkel Brexit FURY: Germany tells Britain to 'stop the games' in panic over securing deal Germany can break International and… 6 hours ago

CivicDuty1776

Civic Duty - O tempora, o mores! 🇮🇹🇦🇺 RT @BrexitHome: Merkel Brexit FURY: Germany tells Britain to 'stop the games' in panic over securing deal https://t.co/vr7AQu7pId 12 hours ago