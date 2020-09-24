|
EU says Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus president
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people. Read full story ......
