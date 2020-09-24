Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streetsAnger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers. Activists,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WGHP - Published
News video: Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets 00:52

 Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defense

 After the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision

 Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
CBS News

Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision

 Police say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

 A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
 
USATODAY.com

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Breonna Taylor Live Updates: 2 Officers Shot in Louisville Protests

 Angry protesters took to the streets across the country after a Kentucky grand jury did not charge any officers with killing Ms. Taylor in her apartment.
NYTimes.com
George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers [Video]

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

'This city has failed us': Louisville protesters angered over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case

 Protesters marched through Louisville after a grand jury declined to indict two of three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
 
USATODAY.com
Two officers shot during Kentucky protests [Video]

Two officers shot during Kentucky protests

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers Take To The Streets In Wake Of Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

New Yorkers Take To The Streets In Wake Of Breonna Taylor Decision

More demonstrations are planned Thursday in New York City after protesters took to the streets last night, expressing anger and disappointment at the grand jury decision. CBS2's John Dias has the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Outrage over Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

Outrage over Breonna Taylor decision

Outrage over Breonna Taylor decision

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:04Published
2 Louisville officers shot during protest over Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

2 Louisville officers shot during protest over Breonna Taylor decision

Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Grand Jury Indicts One Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death

Grand Jury Indicts One Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Watch VideoProtesters are already gathering in Louisville, Kentucky, after one officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on charges of reckless...
Newsy

Fired Officer Is Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Protesters Wanted Stronger Charges

 A former officer was charged with “wanton endangerment” for endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors with gunshots when she was killed by police officers in her...
NYTimes.com

Breonna Taylor decision: Protesters take to the streets in Louisville

 Breonna Taylor decision: Protesters take to the streets in Louisville
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsDelawareonlineFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Tweets about this