Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers. Activists,...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defenseAfter the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decisionTwo police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
CBS News
Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decisionPolice say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor caseA Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
USATODAY.com
Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor caseSport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Breonna Taylor Live Updates: 2 Officers Shot in Louisville ProtestsAngry protesters took to the streets across the country after a Kentucky grand jury did not charge any officers with killing Ms. Taylor in her apartment.
NYTimes.com
George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
'This city has failed us': Louisville protesters angered over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor caseProtesters marched through Louisville after a grand jury declined to indict two of three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
USATODAY.com
Two officers shot during Kentucky protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
