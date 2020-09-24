Global  
 

Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his body

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his bodySouth Korea on Thursday accused North Korea of firing at a South Korean government official and burning his body and urged the North to punish those responsible. The man was a government official who disappeared Monday from a South Korean ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing near the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean 01:12

 A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

