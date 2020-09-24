|
Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his body
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
South Korea on Thursday accused North Korea of firing at a South Korean government official and burning his body and urged the North to punish those responsible. The man was a government official who disappeared Monday from a South Korean ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing near the...
