HT Digital Content - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat, no injuries reported 03:04 A massive fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours of thursday. The fire has now been brought under control according to ONGC. The blaze, which was visible from a fair distance, was preceded by three...