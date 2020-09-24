Jeff Daniels on ‘The Comey Rule’, Donald Trump, and learning what ‘apolitical’ meant
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () The star of ‘The Newsroom’ talks about essaying former FBI director James Comey, working with Brendan Gleeson and if his show could influence the upcoming US Presidential Elections
Political junkies will be glued to the small screen for the two-part miniseries "The Comey Rule". Jeff Daniels, who portrays former FBI director James Comey in the political drama, tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that it took a lot of careful consideration before deciding to take on the role.