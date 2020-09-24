Sir Harold Evans, Crusading Publisher and Author, Dies at 92
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () A vision of British erudition and sass, Evans was a high-profile go-getter, starting in the 1960s as an editor of the Northern Echo and the Sunday Times of London and continuing into the 1990s as president of Random House
Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher, and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Lauren Anthony reports.