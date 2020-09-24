|
Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Britain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of violence, repression and vote-rigging. Dominic Raab told MPs the Government does not accept the result of August’s “rigged” election and said action would be taken following the “fraudulent” inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko as president. Thousands of people in Belarus have taken part in more than six weeks of...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
EU refuses to recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:31Published
Sanctions threat? Russia isn't likely to be worried
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Belarus: Video shows protester's 'taxi escape' from policeDemonstrations have continued in Belarus since the president declared victory last month's election.
BBC News
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary
Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25Published
Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:37Published
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on planeDominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a..
WorldNews
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus
EU says Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus presidentBRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt..
WorldNews
Belarus: Lukashenko's new mandate lacks democratic legitimacy, EU saysAlexander Lukashenko took the oath of office in secret after winning re-election in a disputed vote.
BBC News
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament
"Is there no India below Vindhya mountains?" MPs write to President on certain exclusions from Culture CommitteeMPs have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention in ensuring that the committee announced by the Minister for Culture to study..
DNA
Dutch MPs asked to reconsider burqa ban as women report rise in abuse
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:54Published
Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:24Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this