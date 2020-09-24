Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in BelarusBritain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of violence, repression and vote-rigging. Dominic Raab told MPs the Government does not accept the result of August’s “rigged” election and said action would be taken following the “fraudulent” inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko as president. Thousands of people in Belarus have taken part in more than six weeks of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea

No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea 02:31

 Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president [Video]

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published
EU refuses to recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president [Video]

EU refuses to recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:31Published
Sanctions threat? Russia isn't likely to be worried [Video]

Sanctions threat? Russia isn't likely to be worried

Additional Western sanctions against Russia could be back on the agenda. But even if imposed, the impact of any new sanctions would likely be muted. Megan Revell explains why.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Belarus: Video shows protester's 'taxi escape' from police

 Demonstrations have continued in Belarus since the president declared victory last month's election.
BBC News

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit' [Video]

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial' [Video]

Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown [Video]

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an“unquestionably difficult” winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

 Dominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a..
WorldNews

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

EU says Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus president

 BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt..
WorldNews

Belarus: Lukashenko's new mandate lacks democratic legitimacy, EU says

 Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office in secret after winning re-election in a disputed vote.
BBC News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

"Is there no India below Vindhya mountains?" MPs write to President on certain exclusions from Culture Committee

 MPs have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention in ensuring that the committee announced by the Minister for Culture to study..
DNA
Dutch MPs asked to reconsider burqa ban as women report rise in abuse [Video]

Dutch MPs asked to reconsider burqa ban as women report rise in abuse

The so-called burqa ban has been in place since August 2019 and women who cover their faces on public transport or in buildings including schools and hospitals risk a 150 euro fine

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:54Published
Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President [Video]

Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President

The monsoon session of the Parliament, held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, is ending earlier than planned amid a surge in infections. But rather than the unprecedented precautions and measures taken inside the two Houses, this session might be remembered for the fierce face-off between the treasury and Opposition benches, especially over the manner of passing of two controversial agricultural reform bills. The political clash caused by the fracas in the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of some Opposition MPs, the rejected motion against the Deputy Chairman, and the boycott of proceedings is now reaching the President of India's doorstep. Opposition parties are approaching the President, accusing the government of trampling on Parliamentary tradition while pushing through a number of legislations. Watch Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad decode the significance of this short, yet stormy Parliament session with deputy political editor Saubhadra Chatterji.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:24Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We are not against sanctions on Belarus, insists Cyprus FM Nikos Christodoulides [Video]

We are not against sanctions on Belarus, insists Cyprus FM Nikos Christodoulides

Cyprus insists it does not oppose sanctions against Belarus but wants similar measures slapped on Turkey.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:50Published
Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions [Video]

Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus [Video]

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus

A UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another ‘iron curtain’ descending on Europe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Oppn MPs urge President to not grant assent to Agri Bills
newKerala.com Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus Britain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of...
WorldNews

Sri Lanka: Constitutional Amendment In The Dog-Box – OpEd

Sri Lanka: Constitutional Amendment In The Dog-Box – OpEd By Prof. Kumar David Just as everyone thought the 20-th Amendment (20A) to the Sri Lankan Constitution was a done deal, President and PM have got cold feet....
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this