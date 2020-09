'Kachra of Lagaan better than Umesh Yadav': Netizens unhappy with RCB pacer's bowling Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

While this is the sixth clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and second for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), pacer Umesh Yadav's form is not seeming to improve. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this