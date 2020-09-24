Global  
 

AC Milan announces Zlatan Ibrahimović tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
AC Milan star star Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.
