|
AC Milan announces Zlatan Ibrahimović tests positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
AC Milan star star Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zlatan Ibrahimović Swedish association football player
Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:33Published
Ibrahimovic inspires AC Milan to win at Shamrock RoversGoals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu give AC Milan a 2-0 win over League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in their Europa League qualifier.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID patient allegedly goes missing from hospital in Pune, kin protest
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Covid: Morrisons limits sales of disinfectant and toilet rollsThe supermarket chain restricts sales of some ranges, including toilet rolls and disinfectants.
BBC News
Jack Osbourne dealing with 'Covid outbreak' as two of his daughter’s contract coronavirus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
United Airlines to make COVID-19 rapid tests available to passengers, starting on Hawaii routeUnited's COVID-19 testing program, beginning Oct. 15 on flights from San Francisco to Hawaii, will allow flyers to take a rapid test at the airport.
USATODAY.com
A.C. Milan Italian association football club based in the city of Milan, founded in 1899
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this