Murray to play Wawrinka, Konta to face Gauff at French Open

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray will play Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round and British number one Johanna Konta takes on Coco Gauff.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 03:24

 Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.

Andy Murray Andy Murray British tennis player

Claims Birmingham surgeon kept bones of patients probed

 Derek McMinn, who invented a hip resurfacing technique used on Sir Andy Murray, has been suspended.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray 'won't brush aside' heavy loss to Stan Wawrinka

 Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

 Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
BBC News

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Nadal back and chasing Federer record as French Open returns

 Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC News

Johanna Konta Johanna Konta British female tennis player

Konta loses to Gauff in first round of French Open

 British number one Johanna Konta's hopes of another deep run at the French Open are ended by American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.
BBC News
Johanna Konta: Covid-19 could be around for the rest of my career [Video]

Johanna Konta: Covid-19 could be around for the rest of my career

Tennis star Johanna Konta says coronavirus could be around for the rest of hercareer but believes society will find a way to come through. The world number13 was speaking to PA Media after the announcement by the Government that fanswill not be able to attend sports events in the UK for at least six months,following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson to reach theUS Open's second round.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Coco Gauff Coco Gauff American tennis player


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic reaches third round with ruthless win

 Novak Djokovic continues his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless victory against Ricardas Berankis in the second round.
BBC News
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Stan Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka Swiss tennis player

French Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer to move into round three

 Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka beats Germany’s Dominik Koepfer to move into the third round.
BBC News

