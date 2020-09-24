|
Murray to play Wawrinka, Konta to face Gauff at French Open
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray will play Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round and British number one Johanna Konta takes on Coco Gauff.
