‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl



The whole world is so excited about Zayn and Gigi welcoming a baby girl into the world. We are yet to find out a name but we cannot wait to see her! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970