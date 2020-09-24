Global  
 

‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik

Thursday, 24 September 2020
‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn MalikLOS ANGELES (AP) — Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he’s “grateful”...
News video: Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter

Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter 00:43

 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl [Video]

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl

The whole world is so excited about Zayn and Gigi welcoming a baby girl into the world. We are yet to find out a name but we cannot wait to see her! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

ShowBiz Minute: Trump, Hadid, Fendi

 Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby daughter; Fendi kicks off hybrid Milan Fashion Week with..
USATODAY.com

