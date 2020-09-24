Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon re-designs Echo, unveils car security, indoor drone and gaming

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Amazon staged a virtual press event from its Seattle headquarters to show off its lineup for the holiday selling season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon unveils new Guard Plus subscription for $4.99 per month

 Amazon

Amazon has unveiled a new Alexa-powered security service called Alexa Guard. The announcement came during Amazon’s annual devices event on..
The Verge

Amazon’s AZ1 Neural Edge processor will make Alexa voice commands even faster

 Amazon

Amazon unveiled the AZ1 Neural Edge processor, a silicon module that will speed up Alexa’s ability to answer your queries and commands by..
The Verge

Amazon announces new cloud gaming service called Luna

 At its 2020 hardware event today, Amazon announced a cloud gaming platform called Luna. The news isn’t too surprising: the service has been rumored since last..
The Verge

Amazon announces $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite and upgraded Fire TV Stick

 Image: Amazon

Amazon has announced its latest video streaming devices for the TV: today the company introduced an upgraded, more powerful Fire TV..
The Verge

Seattle Seattle City in Washington, United States

This Microsoft Flight Simulator video highlights 40 years of PC gaming changes

 Microsoft kicked off its virtual Ignite conference today with a look back at how Microsoft Flight Simulator has changed since its introduction in 1982. The..
The Verge

The 10,000-person dance party streaming in your living room

 Illustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole

If you were to picture the opposite of social distancing, you might envision a humid dance floor in a..
The Verge
NYC, Seattle, Portland Designated as 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' by DOJ [Video]

NYC, Seattle, Portland Designated as 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' by DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the designations on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Justice Dept. Threatens to Withhold Federal Funds From N.Y., Seattle and Portland

 Attorney General William P. Barr criticized the cities for their responses to protests against police brutality. Democrats called it an effort to help President..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Justice Department threatens to strip federal funds from cities it says allow 'anarchy'

 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday threatened to revoke federal funding for New York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., saying the three liberal cities were...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsNYTimes.com

Feds threaten funds to NYC, Seattle and Portland over unrest

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under...
SeattlePI.com

DOJ names New York City, Portland, Seattle 'anarchist jurisdictions' that could lose federal funding

 President Donald Trump executive order threatened to withhold federal funding from cities where the administration said local officials have cut funding for...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Christian Post

Tweets about this