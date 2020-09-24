Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity2020 Elections Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity “Trump’s strategy to delegitimize this election and to stay in office if he loses is not complicated,” the Vermont senator contended. Bernie Sanders outlined a number of action items that he argued might help alleviate chaos surrounding the election. | John Locher/AP Photo By CAITLIN OPRYSKO 09/24/2020 03:10 PM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp Sen. Bernie Sanders tore into President Donald Trump on Thursday, delivering an indictment of the president’s recent comments that doubted the integrity of the November election and portraying him as an imminent threat to democracy. “It is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Election Night Wish

Trump’s Election Night Wish 01:02

 President Donald Trump is hoping federal courts will back his call for the election winner to be declared hours after polls close on Election Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont

'An election between Donald Trump and democracy': Bernie Sanders sounds alarm on president refusing defeat if he loses

 Bernie Sanders will warn the public of a "nightmare scenario" – Donald Trump not accepting an election loss, as the president himself has intimated.
USATODAY.com

Bernie Sanders says Trump threatens to undermine American democracy

 In a speech Thursday, Senator Bernie Sanders warned that President Donald Trump "is prepared to undermine American democracy in order to stay in power." His..
CBS News
NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day [Video]

NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day

The head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told a Senate panel no one knew precisely when a vaccine for the novel coronavirus would be ready.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:38Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so [Video]

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

What to expect from the first presidential debate

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go head-to-head for the first time in tonight's presidential debate. The stakes are high as the two..
CBS News

First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returns

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.The..
New Zealand Herald

Presidential debate coach on tonight's matchup between Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage together for the first time tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the..
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill [Video]

MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:24Published

Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debate

 Joe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
USATODAY.com

Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accounts

 President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his..
WorldNews

Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook properties

 Facebook

Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
The Verge

Vermont Vermont State in the northeastern United States

The Virus Sent Droves to a Small Town. Suddenly, It’s Not So Small.

 The population boomed in Winhall, Vt., as people tried to get away from Covid-19 hot spots. Bear complaints are up. Plumbers are booked until Christmas. And the..
NYTimes.com

Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves

 These fall leaves in Vermont will make you want to put on a sweater and sprinkle pumpkin spice everywhere.
USATODAY.com
How Does Ben & Jerry's Make A Million Pints Of Ice Cream A Day? [Video]

How Does Ben & Jerry's Make A Million Pints Of Ice Cream A Day?

Ben & Jerry's is the best-selling single ice cream brand in the world. It's gained a cult following thanks to classic flavors like Half Baked and Cherry Garcia. The company is on a mission to use ice cream to fight for equality. Business Insider visits the plant in St. Albans, Vermont, to see how Ben & Jerry's pumps out nearly 1 million pints a day. It takes hundreds of workers, special machinery, and a 24/7 operation to package up these pints.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders told Americans "to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy, and authoritarianism." Sanders repeatedly emphasized his belief that Trump had authoritarian instincts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Reddit Reddit US social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website

Running Stadia on iOS gets a lot easier with Stadium workaround

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

A new browser app which you can download directly from the App Store provides a relatively simple way to..
The Verge

Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime

 Legal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews
Arnold Schwarzenegger buys Terminator wood carved pipe from fan on Reddit [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger buys Terminator wood carved pipe from fan on Reddit

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger was so charmed by a carved wooden pipe in the likeness of his character from the hit movie franchise that he had to purchase one for himself.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Reddit To Expand Live-Streaming Service [Video]

Reddit To Expand Live-Streaming Service

Reddit To Expand Live-Streaming Service

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reports warn of extremist threat around election [Video]

Reports warn of extremist threat around election

U.S. intelligence reports are warning that violent domestic extremists pose a threat to the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate [Video]

Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the debate stage for thefirst time on Tuesday in Ohio, with Mr Biden ahead in the polls for the lastyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Election 2020: First presidential debate this week [Video]

Election 2020: First presidential debate this week

On Tuesday the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place. Then, two more presidential debates are set for Oct. 15 and 22.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

soma77

John Kuykendall Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime https://t.co/UZEDYmsozn via @politico Judges lik… https://t.co/tC5ohBQwJs 3 days ago

BajoucoFlorips

Florips Bajouco Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime https://t.co/nhlzOtU6uu 3 days ago

SandraDiGaetan2

Sandra Di Gaetano Here they go - trying to limit information that should be available to everyone. Heads up people, your rights are… https://t.co/mWfpJrVdSu 3 days ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @vishne0: Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime https://t.co/ecKbYnT11a #cybersecurity #infosec #security 4 days ago

MemeBug2

Meme Bug Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime https://t.co/lomEXrnDdK via @Yahoo Wow, how co… https://t.co/MBTvtjQAd7 4 days ago

mikhorstman

Michael Horstman RT @jackshafer: "Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime" @joshgerstein (I suspect @ggreenwald will throw a fit… 4 days ago

RobertBenincasa

Robert Benincasa "the list also covers details on judges’ investment property, any “family member’s employer,” and “religious, organ… https://t.co/gPN3XY0uEc 4 days ago

lordmoz

Trevor Bartel Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime ❗❗❗https://t.co/bvKLfaWDmv via @politico 4 days ago