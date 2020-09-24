Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92

Twitter Bans David Duke



CNN Business reports that Twitter permanently banned David Duke's account on Thursday night. The former Ku Klux Klan leader's ban comes after multiple violations of the company's hateful conduct policy. Twitter forbids accounts that "promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people" on the basis of personal characteristics. Earlier this week, Twitter said it would block and or suspend accounts and links sharing blocked or hateful content.

