Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92Hong Kong (CNN Business)Sir Harold Evans, the legendary British-American newspaper editor and publisher, has died at the age of 92, his employer Reuters confirmed Thursday. Reuters reported that Evans' wife, the magazine editor Tina Brown, said he died of congestive heart failure in New York. CNN Business has not spoken with Brown. Evans...
Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York [Video]

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure. Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 [Video]

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher, and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Lauren Anthony reports.

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 [Video]

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.

Sir Harold Evans: Former Sunday Times editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was renowned for his campaigns against injustice.
